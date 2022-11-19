Big Sean And Jhené Aiko Announce The Arrival Of Their Son

Love has found a way for music power couple Big Sean and Jhené Aiko, despite a rollercoaster journey. She told BBC Radio 1Xtra (via The Boombox), that they first met up in 2012 when they worked on two singles together. Their friendship soon formed the foundation of their relationship, with Big Sean even supporting Aiko through her brother's death. She told Billboard in 2017, "We were forced to really, really get to know each other on a friendship level, you know what I mean? And to the point where he was even at my brother's funeral. We talk to each other on a friendship level throughout all of my relationships." It sounds as if Big Sean and Aiko's connection was solid even before they became romantically involved.

While the start of their relationship has never been confirmed, Aiko got a tattoo of Big Sean a week after her divorce was finalized, per People. By then, they had already released an album together as Twenty88, and had even shared a chaste kiss on stage. Fast forward a few years, and the couple revealed that they were expanding their family. People confirmed the news, with a rep stating, "The couple is overjoyed and looks forward to this next chapter." While Aiko already has a 14-year-old daughter, Namiko Love, with her former partner, Big Sean was looking forward to becoming a father for the first time.