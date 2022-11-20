The Rumored Reason Behind Chris Brown's 2022 AMAs Absence

This article includes a discussion of domestic violence.

Fans were surprised to see Chris Brown's tribute to Michael Jackson get cut from this year's American Music Awards, but the speculation on why it happened is even more shocking.

In recent months, comparisons between Brown and the late King of Pop have been made. Brown sat down with BigBoyTV to acknowledge Jackson's legacy, and his own shortcomings. "I wouldn't even be breathing or even able to sing a song if that man didn't exist," he said, adding, "He's light years ahead."

Jackson was a fan of the rapper prior to his death, as reported by Access. After an 18-year-old Brown paid homage to him at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards, Jackson said in a statement, "Chris is a bright and shining star whom I enjoy watching perform. I'm happy to have had a positive influence on him." Brown was set to relive his Jackson tribute experience at this year's AMAs, before it was canceled unexpectedly. While the rapper claims ignorance, a fan thinks they've uncovered the reason behind his absence.