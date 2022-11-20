The Rumored Reason Behind Chris Brown's 2022 AMAs Absence
This article includes a discussion of domestic violence.
Fans were surprised to see Chris Brown's tribute to Michael Jackson get cut from this year's American Music Awards, but the speculation on why it happened is even more shocking.
In recent months, comparisons between Brown and the late King of Pop have been made. Brown sat down with BigBoyTV to acknowledge Jackson's legacy, and his own shortcomings. "I wouldn't even be breathing or even able to sing a song if that man didn't exist," he said, adding, "He's light years ahead."
Jackson was a fan of the rapper prior to his death, as reported by Access. After an 18-year-old Brown paid homage to him at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards, Jackson said in a statement, "Chris is a bright and shining star whom I enjoy watching perform. I'm happy to have had a positive influence on him." Brown was set to relive his Jackson tribute experience at this year's AMAs, before it was canceled unexpectedly. While the rapper claims ignorance, a fan thinks they've uncovered the reason behind his absence.
Fans suspect Chris Brown's cancellation was because of Karrueche Tran
Just a day ahead of Chris Brown's anticipated AMAs performance, the artist broke sad news on his Instagram. Sharing rehearsal footage, he wrote simply, "U SERIOUS?" Through a comment, he continued, "WOULDVE been the ama performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown," adding a shrugging emoji. It seems as though, after his tribute was abandoned, Brown chose not to attend the ceremony at all.
Viewers were quick to speculate about why the controversial rapper was cut. "They canceled Chris Brown's performance cause Karrueche Tran has a restraining order against him & shes presenting," one Twitter user claimed in all-caps. It's true that in 2017, TMZ reported that a domestic violence restraining order had been filed against Brown by his ex-girlfriend, Tran. In her court statement, she alleged that Brown had made threats against her life.
Regardless of the reason, many who made it to the award ceremony seemed to appreciate his absence. When Kelly Rowland announced his win for favorite male R&B artist, assembled audience members erupted into boos. After instructing the crowd to "chill out," Rowland accepted the award on his behalf and praised his accomplishments.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.