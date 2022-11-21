Louis Tomlinson Considered A Drastic Career Choice After Moving On From One Direction

One Direction is one of the biggest boy bands of all time. For that reason, it makes perfect sense why when One Direction alum Louis Tomlinson decided to embark on a solo career after the group announced their hiatus in August 2015, he felt there was pressure to maintain that success. "There's a different sort of pressure being a solo artist, and the lows are lower on your own," he explained in a "Life in the Day" column for The Sunday Times (via Insider).

However, he also recognized the benefits to becoming a solo artist. "In One Direction we made decisions collectively, but now it's all on me. That also means the highs are higher. This year I did a concert in Milan in front of 34,000 fans. The adulation was almost overwhelming, but I could take all the credit — not just one-fifth," Tomlinson continued. All things considered, the Doncaster-born star has been killing it outside of 1D. As noted by EUPHORIA, his debut album "Walls" topped the charts in four countries and has racked up over 500 million global streams. In the United States, Tomlinson was the first artist in nine years on his label to enter the Top 10 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. His second album, "Faith In The Future," became his first No. 1 in the U.K. as a solo artist.

All that being said, in November 2022, Tomlinson revealed he has been considering releasing his music in a rather unique way that is sure to turn a few heads.