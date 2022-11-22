Jada Pinkett Smith's Former Flame August Alsina Makes Apparent Admission About His Sexuality

2020 was a crazy year. While the world survived an unprecedented pandemic, Jada Pinkett Smith's unusual love life still managed to shock us. Singer August Alsina seemingly confirmed he was involved with the "Girls Trip" star. Not only did he express how much he deeply loved her, but he also claimed that Will Smith gave him the green light to date his wife. "I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her," the singer said during an interview with Angela Yee. "I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it."

Jada and Will didn't deny the rumors but did clarify that they had been on a break at the time. "We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I'll figure out how to make myself happy," the "I am Legend" star said on "Red Table Talk" (via CNN). Alsina described his grueling breakup with the television personality as being one of the hardest moments in his life. "Walking away from it butchered me like I'm shaking right now because it almost killed me," he said.

Although the "No Love" singer is still healing, he did however make a stunning confession about his sexuality in the process.