Jada Pinkett Smith's Former Flame August Alsina Makes Apparent Admission About His Sexuality
2020 was a crazy year. While the world survived an unprecedented pandemic, Jada Pinkett Smith's unusual love life still managed to shock us. Singer August Alsina seemingly confirmed he was involved with the "Girls Trip" star. Not only did he express how much he deeply loved her, but he also claimed that Will Smith gave him the green light to date his wife. "I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her," the singer said during an interview with Angela Yee. "I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it."
Jada and Will didn't deny the rumors but did clarify that they had been on a break at the time. "We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I'll figure out how to make myself happy," the "I am Legend" star said on "Red Table Talk" (via CNN). Alsina described his grueling breakup with the television personality as being one of the hardest moments in his life. "Walking away from it butchered me like I'm shaking right now because it almost killed me," he said.
Although the "No Love" singer is still healing, he did however make a stunning confession about his sexuality in the process.
August Alsina reveals his new love
During an episode of the VH1 hit series "The Surreal Life," August Alsina opened up about what his experience with love has taught him and shed light on his journey to healing. "I would like a love that feels limitless," he said before dropping the bombshell confession (via The Shade Room). "And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way," the "Nunya" singer continued. Alsina praised the individual for playing a major role in his life and noted that he wanted to reveal who this special person was despite what people may think.
"I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching me so much about love and healing," he added. A young man then walked into the frame and sat beside Alsina as they embraced each other with a warm hug. Although the artist claimed his shocking reveal goes against what society believes "love should look like," he never identified the man as his boyfriend or partner.
Therefore, some fans believe it was just a hook to get people to tune in to the new episode. "It's giving intentional ambiguity for social discourse and higher viewership next week," one user tweeted. Meanwhile, another user believes he alluded to something totally different. "When did he say that he was gay? I thought he was showcasing different forms of what love could look like (bromance)," another wrote.