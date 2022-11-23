Cheer Star Gabi Butler Never Expected She Would Make This Major Career Jump

Gabi Butler emerged as one of the breakout stars of Netflix's hit documentary series "Cheer." The show, which premiered to great success in January 2020, follows a cheerleading squad from a community college as they prepare to win the coveted National Cheerleading Championship. It was met with widespread acclaim, with critics praising its accurate and honest depiction of cheerleading as a sport. The show scored plenty of Primetime Emmy nominations, including three wins. And Butler — known for her flexibility, athleticism, and outstanding flying skills — quickly became a fan favorite.

But shortly after the first season of "Cheer" aired, 24-year-old Butler revealed to Elite Daily that she'd left Navarro College to join another cheerleading squad in Miami called Top Gun All-Stars. In her chat with the outlet, the Florida native also opened up about her life beyond cheerleading and her plans for the future. "I don't know how much longer I'm planning on cheering because, I'm not old, but I've been cheering for a really long time," said Butler, who began cheering at age 8. "So after a while, my body is not as fresh as it was." At the time, Butler said she might be interested in working as a stunt double. "That's something I would absolutely consider. [But] it is really dangerous," she said, adding, "I've never really been the type to plan out my life; it kind of just happens ... I kind of go with the flow of things."

And while a stunt performer might seem like a natural progression for Butler, the athlete has decided to take her career in a decidedly different direction.