Leonardo DiCaprio's Attitude Nearly Cost Him Famous Titanic Role

The movie "Titanic" didn't suffer the same fate as its namesake when it hit theaters. Its elaborate sets, impeccably designed costumes, and expert direction undoubtedly contributed to its success, but as noted by NPR podcaster Aisha Harris, the spellbinding chemistry of its leads, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, might really be what buoyed it at the box office.

A quarter of a century after the movie's premiere, it's hard to imagine anyone else declaring himself "king of the world" or letting go of that door — sob! DiCaprio was the undisputed king of the teen heartthrobs at the time, thanks to his role as another tragic figure in "Romeo + Juliet," but he faced some stiff competition for the "Titanic" lead. Ethan Hawke also auditioned for the role, and after witnessing DiCaprio mania firsthand, he told The Telegraph, "I went to myself: 'Wow man, I'm glad I didn't get that part.' But you know, secretly, I couldn't help thinking that if I had got it maybe I could have lived exactly the life I wanted to.'"

Rom-com mainstay Matthew McConaughey was another actor who wanted to sink into the inky depths as artist Jack Dawson, and he told The Hollywood Reporter that he even scored an audition with Winslet. "Walked away from there pretty confident that I had it. I didn't get it," he said. During the audition process, DiCaprio almost played the role of his own personal iceberg by sinking his chances of starring in the movie.