How Olivia Pichardo Is Making History In D1 Baseball

Although the 2022 MLB season recently came to an end, college athletes are already gearing up for their upcoming baseball season beginning early next year. And one player, Olivia Pichardo, will make history during the 2023 NCAA baseball season. Pichardo is the first woman in the history of division one college baseball to make a team's roster, according to NPR. Pichardo hails from Queens, New York, and will be playing for Brown University once the season starts in February. According to an official media release, Pichardo began her time at Brown University in September and impressed the university coaches during walk-on tryouts for the varsity team.

The team announced its roster for the 2023 season shortly after the tryouts, which included Pichardo. "It was definitely a surreal moment for me because it's something that I've wanted since eighth grade," she revealed. "It's kind of crazy to know that I'm living out my dream right now and my ideal college experience that I've always wanted, so that's really cool."

In 2021, it was reported that more women were playing college baseball than ever before in history, according to Sports Illustrated. However, no woman had ever played at the division one level — until Pichardo. Although many are just learning her name now, Pichardo's journey started long ago.