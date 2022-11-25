Kanye West Claims Donald Trump Slammed Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian has many haters and Donald Trump is one of them — or so Kanye "Ye" West says. West, a notoriously controversial figure has, for many years made headlines for his friendship with former President Donald Trump which dates as far back as 2016. "I told y'all I didn't vote, right? ... But if I would've voted, I would've voted for Trump," West said at a concert (via Politico). Shortly after, the "Jesus Walks" rapper visited Trump at the Trump Tower where, as reported by The New York Times, they "discussed life." In the years that have since passed, the pair's friendship seemingly evolved, with West once tweeting: "You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him."
But while West might have respected Trump and his presidency, it did not stop him from going after his seat. In 2020, West announced his bid to run for president. "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future," he wrote in a tweet. "I am running for President of the United States." The rapper would later tell Forbes in an interview that he no longer supported Trump.
Now, it has become clear that while the former president and West might have a lot in common, sometimes, they disagree — especially when Trump decides to namedrop Kim Kardashian.
Kanye West was not pleased about Donald Trump's comments
Ahead of the 2024 elections, Kanye "Ye" West, who has announced his bid to run for president, has released what appears to be his first campaign video. In the clip, shared on Twitter, West is seen sharing details of his recent meeting with Trump — including an offer for the former president to be his vice president. "The thing that Trump was most perturbed about me asking him to be my vice president," West said in the video. "I think that was, like, lower on the list of things that caught him off guard."
Politics was however not the only thing these two men discussed as there was apparently mention of West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. According to the "All of The Light" rapper, Trump claimed to have gotten Alice Johnson out of prison because of West and not because of Kardashian as previously believed. The former president reportedly also hurled insults at Kardashian (with a lengthy bleep, as seen in the video), telling West "you can tell her I said that." West was however apparently not pleased as he revealed. "I was thinking, like, that's the mother of my children," he said.
Trump's alleged comments were revealed in the wake of his announcement about joining the 2024 presidential race. "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States," he said earlier in November (via CNN).