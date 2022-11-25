Kanye West Claims Donald Trump Slammed Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has many haters and Donald Trump is one of them — or so Kanye "Ye" West says. West, a notoriously controversial figure has, for many years made headlines for his friendship with former President Donald Trump which dates as far back as 2016. "I told y'all I didn't vote, right? ... But if I would've voted, I would've voted for Trump," West said at a concert (via Politico). Shortly after, the "Jesus Walks" rapper visited Trump at the Trump Tower where, as reported by The New York Times, they "discussed life." In the years that have since passed, the pair's friendship seemingly evolved, with West once tweeting: "You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him."

But while West might have respected Trump and his presidency, it did not stop him from going after his seat. In 2020, West announced his bid to run for president. "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future," he wrote in a tweet. "I am running for President of the United States." The rapper would later tell Forbes in an interview that he no longer supported Trump.

Now, it has become clear that while the former president and West might have a lot in common, sometimes, they disagree — especially when Trump decides to namedrop Kim Kardashian.