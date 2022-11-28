Odell Beckham Jr.'s Lawyer Fiercely Defends NFL Star After He Gets Booted From Plane

Odell Beckham Jr. has landed himself back in the headlines after reports that he got kicked off a plane for refusing to follow safety protocol and appearing "seriously ill." According to CNN, officers were notified of a medical emergency at the Miami International Airport on November 27 after the flight crew expressed concern that Beckham was unconscious. "The flight crew was concerned for a passenger (Mr. Odell Beckham), as they tried to wake him to fasten his seat belt, he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness, prior to their departure," the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement (via CBS Sports).

"Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5 hour flight, the attendants called for police and fire rescue." Beckham allegedly refused to exit the aircraft despite several requests from the flight crew. However, after the rest of the passengers were deplaned, the NFL star eventually left without further incident and was escorted by officers back to the terminal where "he made other arrangements."

A separate statement from American Airlines confirmed a flight from Miami to Los Angeles returned to the gate without taking off "due to a customer failing to follow crew members' instructions and refusing to fasten their seat belt." "The customer was removed, and the flight re-departed at 10:54 a.m. local time," they said, per CBS. Now, Beckham's legal counsel is defending his client's actions during the incident.