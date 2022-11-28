All The Details About Porsha Williams' Wedding To Simon Guobadia

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams has married her partner businessman, Simon Goubadia. As a recap, Williams started dating Simon in April 2021, very shortly after the businessman announced his divorce from ex-wife Flynn Goubadia. One month later, the couple announced their engagement, to the surprise of several fans. "I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other's boxes, and then some," Simon wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. "We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other."

With their engagement came the countdown to their big day — something both the groom and bride admittedly looked forward to. "I am ridiculously excited," Williams told People ahead of their wedding. "I am just so ready. I'm not even nervous. I mean, I know I'm marrying the love of my life, and it's just going to solidify our relationship and our family bond." Simon, on the other hand, confessed his nerves were getting to him. "But my nervousness comes from the family members and friends who I haven't seen in a long time coming into Atlanta!," he added.

Now, as they journey together to forever, Williams and Simon have kicked off their new chapter with a lavish wedding ceremony — not that we expected anything less from the "RHOA" star.