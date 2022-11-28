All The Details About Porsha Williams' Wedding To Simon Guobadia
"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams has married her partner businessman, Simon Goubadia. As a recap, Williams started dating Simon in April 2021, very shortly after the businessman announced his divorce from ex-wife Flynn Goubadia. One month later, the couple announced their engagement, to the surprise of several fans. "I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other's boxes, and then some," Simon wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. "We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other."
With their engagement came the countdown to their big day — something both the groom and bride admittedly looked forward to. "I am ridiculously excited," Williams told People ahead of their wedding. "I am just so ready. I'm not even nervous. I mean, I know I'm marrying the love of my life, and it's just going to solidify our relationship and our family bond." Simon, on the other hand, confessed his nerves were getting to him. "But my nervousness comes from the family members and friends who I haven't seen in a long time coming into Atlanta!," he added.
Now, as they journey together to forever, Williams and Simon have kicked off their new chapter with a lavish wedding ceremony — not that we expected anything less from the "RHOA" star.
Porsha Williams and Simon Goubadia got married in a 2-day event
Porsha Williams and Simon Goubodia wed in a lavish two-day event over the weekend, as reported by Insider. On November 25, they kicked things off with a traditional Nigerian 250-guest ceremony, honoring Goubadia's roots. Multiple outlets confirm that the businessman is from Benin, a city in Edo State of Southern Nigeria. Going with the customary Edo bride look, Williams stunned in a red velvet dress, accessorizing with an Okuku, a traditional Benin headpiece made from coral beads, per Page Six.
For their second ceremony, an American-themed affair, the couple said their "I dos" in front of a 350-guest congregation at a Methodist church in Atlanta. "I want the Holy Spirit to usher us into being a husband and wife," the Bravo star told People of their decision to wed in a church. "I've never been married in a church, and Simon's never been married in a church, so it's going to be a new experience for both of us." Following the church ceremony, the couple and their guests headed to St.Regis Atlanta where they had a lavish reception party with a highlight performance from one of the couple's favorite R&B groups Dru Hill.
For the lavish two-day event, the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star wore a total of seven outfits. To which she admitted, "I just couldn't turn any dresses down! If a wedding dress came my way, and I loved it, I got it."