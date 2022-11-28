Everything We Know About Former NFL Star Terrell Owens' CVS Brawl

Terrell Owens is in some hot water over an incident at a CVS store. In case you need a little refresher on his stats, Owens played in the NFL for several years and joined several teams during his professional career, including the San Francisco 49ers, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys, the Buffalo Bills, and the Cincinnati Bengals. But while he has plenty of achievements on the field, his career's been plagued with a few controversies.

One of the most famous came in 2006 when DeAngelo Hall claimed Owens spat at him during a football game. "You don't spit in another grown man's face. Hopefully, the NFL can see it and go back and watch the film just before the first punt of the game. We were kind of walking face to face, and he just hauled off and spit in my face. I lost all respect for the guy, man, after that," Hall said of Owens while speaking to ESPN after the incident.

Then, in June, Owens hit the headlines for another controversial incident after TMZ Sports reported the sports star's neighbor had called the police about him because he had allegedly been speeding. The two are thought to have gotten into a verbal altercation and Owens was accused of threatening the woman, though he denied those claims to TMZ Sports. She was then charged with the second-degree misdemeanor, per Daily Mail. Now though? It's a punch that has his name in the headlines again.