The Touching Reason Dua Lipa Is Celebrating Her Family's Home Country

Among many qualities setting Dua Lipa apart from fellow chart-toppers, her unique Albanian heritage is not least of them. Born in London, the "Levitating" singer's parents are Kosovan-Albanian immigrants who left the country's capital in 1992 due to political tensions, per BBC. Despite being raised in England, Lipa's first language was Albanian, with her family returning to Kosovo as the dust from Albania's 1998-1999 war settled. Lipa, 11 years old when she moved to her parent's home country, told NPR in April, "it took me a really long time to find my feet there." Ultimately moving back to London alone at age 16 to pursue a musical career, Lipa acknowledged the significance of her bilingual and bicultural background. "I wouldn't change it for the world because it really helped me become who I am," she told the outlet.

One of Western pop music's few Albanian voices (alongside the likes of Rita Ora), Lipa just received a once-in-a-lifetime honor from the country — and she didn't wait to express her ecstatic appreciation.