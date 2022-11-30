Chloe Grace Moretz Opens Up About Power Struggle She Faced As A Child Actor

Chloë Grace Moretz first appeared on the CBS television show "The Guardian" at just eight years old, per Bustle. After nabbing her first movie role in the TV movie "Family Plan," Moretz when on to appear in hit movies like the 2005 film "The Amityville Horror" and "(500) Days of Summer" (via IMDb). The young actor was not one to shy away from more mature roles and her depiction of Hit-Girl in the action-filled movie "Kick-A**" put her on the map. When the movie came out, Moretz was only 13 years old and starring alongside major Hollywood leading men like Nicholas Cage and Christopher Mintz-Plasse.

By the time she starred in the 2013 remake of "Carrie," Moretz was still in her early teens. Even though she was already pretty established by that point, she had to fight to be cast as the main character. "When I was auditioning for 'Carrie,' I was told, 'Well, look, you're too young, you're too pretty, you're too accomplished.' I love showing people I can do something that they might think I will never be able to do." Moretz told Teen Vogue (via Digital Spy).

As a child actor amongst many bigwigs in Hollywood, Moretz had to fight for her place and in November 2022, she opened up about how she dealt with the power dynamics.