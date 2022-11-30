Why Christine McVie Left Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac has become one of the most iconic bands in music history. The band started in 1967 with only four members: Mick Fleetwood, John Mcvie, Peter Green, and Jeremy Spencer. Christine McVie joined the band three years after its inception, and by that time, Green and Spencer had already left the group. Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham were the last additions to the group in 1974, making it the Fleetwood Mac that fans know today.

Each member of the band brought their own unique set of talents. While the music was outstanding, it sometimes became overshadowed by the drama that ensued within the band. From affairs, divorce, drug use, and fights, the band had dealt with plenty of issues that tested whether they would stick together. Time and time again, fans have watched their favorite bands breakup. Case in point? The Beatles, Journey, and One Direction — just to name a few. Fleetwood Mac has never officially broken up, but they did take breaks, specifically after Nicks and Buckingham decided to pursue solo careers.

Even though Nicks and Buckingham left, Christine remained committed to the band as a vocalist and keyboardist. However, the artist did decide to remove herself from the 1994 tour, and after the band released two more albums she completely called it quits. While many may have assumed that solo aspirations were the reason behind Christine's Fleetwood Mac departure, she actually left for an entirely different reason.