How Naya Rivera Reached Out To Heather Morris At One Of Her Lowest Points

This article includes mentions of eating disorders.

Heather Morris has shown time and time again how close her off-screen friendship was with the late Naya Rivera. Their two characters on the television show "Glee," cheerleaders Brittany Pierce and Santana Lopez, were romantically connected. "Taking a moment to honor my grief. Thank you for all your messages and prayers," Morris said in an Instagram post following her co-star's death in July 2020. The dancer then said "family comes first," indicating that she considered Rivera family rather than a friend.

When the "Sorry" singer went missing, Morris didn't hesitate to offer her help. "I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless, and want to help in any way," she tweeted, replying to the Ventura County Sheriff's Twitter account. She then tweeted that she had already contacted the Department of Rescue and Air about conducting an on-foot search for her "Glee" co-star.

In a touching tribute post on Instagram, Morris detailed her last interaction with Rivera, and shared all of the things her former co-star taught her, such as grief and poise. "I speak to you everyday because I know you're still with me," she said to conclude her heartfelt caption. "I cherish every moment we had and hold it close to my heart." And since Rivera's death, the former backup dancer for Beyoncé has made sure her on-screen wife's legacy hasn't been forgotten.