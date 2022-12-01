How Naya Rivera Reached Out To Heather Morris At One Of Her Lowest Points
This article includes mentions of eating disorders.
Heather Morris has shown time and time again how close her off-screen friendship was with the late Naya Rivera. Their two characters on the television show "Glee," cheerleaders Brittany Pierce and Santana Lopez, were romantically connected. "Taking a moment to honor my grief. Thank you for all your messages and prayers," Morris said in an Instagram post following her co-star's death in July 2020. The dancer then said "family comes first," indicating that she considered Rivera family rather than a friend.
When the "Sorry" singer went missing, Morris didn't hesitate to offer her help. "I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless, and want to help in any way," she tweeted, replying to the Ventura County Sheriff's Twitter account. She then tweeted that she had already contacted the Department of Rescue and Air about conducting an on-foot search for her "Glee" co-star.
In a touching tribute post on Instagram, Morris detailed her last interaction with Rivera, and shared all of the things her former co-star taught her, such as grief and poise. "I speak to you everyday because I know you're still with me," she said to conclude her heartfelt caption. "I cherish every moment we had and hold it close to my heart." And since Rivera's death, the former backup dancer for Beyoncé has made sure her on-screen wife's legacy hasn't been forgotten.
Naya Rivera was the first to approach Heather Morris about her eating disorder
On August 9, 2020, Heather Morris posted an emotional video to her Instagram, explaining the pain and confusion she was feeling from Naya Rivera's death. "I have been feeling very heavy lately," she said. She then made sure to thank her fans for supporting the on-screen relationship she had with her late "Glee" co-star. "I want you to be gentle and kind to yourself during this time," she added, stating that she's been writing letters to Rivera to help her move forward from the loss.
Still to this day, the dancer is remembering the late actor and singer's kindness. Morris explained on the "And That's What You REALLY Missed" podcast how she developed an eating disorder while she was on "Glee." She recalled how Rivera noticed something was wrong and reached out to her. "I went back into the dressing room and Naya walked in," she said. "She was approaching me about my eating disorder ... That's who she was. She was always ready to talk about it."
Another thing Morris has done to remember her former co-star was get a tattoo that says "tomorrow is not promised," per Buzzfeed. The quote happens to be from a tweet the late singer posted days before her disappearance and death. It's clear that Rivera will always be in Morris' heart.
If you are struggling with an eating disorder, or know someone who is, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).