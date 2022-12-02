The Tragic Death Of Orange Is The New Black Actor Brad William Henke

Social media was overrun with tributes to the late Brad William Henke. "Orange Is the New Black" casting director Jen Euston shared a sweet message on Twitter, writing, "this is a shock. rest well, Brad. thank you for all the work you contributed on OITNB. you will not be forgotten." Actor Tamara Torres, who also appeared in the Netflix hit, shared a photo of the cast via Twitter and wrote, "Brad William Henke what a loss. He was a great guy. Rest in peace OITNB brother." Jessica Pimente, who played Maria Ruiz on the prison series and admitted she was shocked by her former co-star's death, paid tribute to her late friend on Instagram, sharing two photos alongside the caption, "You were always a pleasure to work with, one of my favorite scene partners and a joy be around. You were a constant positive motivator and cheerleader to me. And I was always inspired by your work and hustle. I will miss you a lot. Thanks for the note on Saturday. You.. One of a kind."

Henke's now final post to his Instagram grid happened in August and consisted of two selfies and two snaps of his dogs. The actor and former athlete revealed in the caption that he was practicing jiujitsu and taking some time away from the social media site in order to focus on more important things.

Our thoughts go out to all those who loved Brad William Henke.