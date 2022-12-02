Mel B Chimes In On James Corden Rude Reputation Claims

It's not been looking good for British talk show host James Corden recently. While many adore Corden for his "Carpool Karaoke" segments and A-list interviews, it seems he has been rubbing a number of people the wrong way behind the scenes. One of those people is Keith McNally, who owns the restaurant Balthazar in New York City. After Corden payed the restaurant a visit in October 2022, McNally took to Instagram to inform his followers about Corden's behavior. "James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man," he wrote before stating that Corden was the "most abusive" customer he's ever had to deal with.

As a result, McNally banned Corden from his Balthazar restaurant. That said, after Corden apologized, McNally revealed in another Instagram update that he had decided to give him a second chance and lifted the ban. Unfortunately, this isn't the only time Corden has been called out for rude restaurant behavior. A TikTok user alleged that she witnessed Corden being unpleasant to a busboy at Little Dom's after he was informed they were closed for a couple of hours between lunch and dinner, which is the case every day. When offered a reservation when they re-opened, she recalls Corden yelling at the employee.

It seems the talk show host just can't catch a break, as Spice Girl Mel B also had something to say about Corden's rude reputation.