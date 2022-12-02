Mel B Chimes In On James Corden Rude Reputation Claims
It's not been looking good for British talk show host James Corden recently. While many adore Corden for his "Carpool Karaoke" segments and A-list interviews, it seems he has been rubbing a number of people the wrong way behind the scenes. One of those people is Keith McNally, who owns the restaurant Balthazar in New York City. After Corden payed the restaurant a visit in October 2022, McNally took to Instagram to inform his followers about Corden's behavior. "James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man," he wrote before stating that Corden was the "most abusive" customer he's ever had to deal with.
As a result, McNally banned Corden from his Balthazar restaurant. That said, after Corden apologized, McNally revealed in another Instagram update that he had decided to give him a second chance and lifted the ban. Unfortunately, this isn't the only time Corden has been called out for rude restaurant behavior. A TikTok user alleged that she witnessed Corden being unpleasant to a busboy at Little Dom's after he was informed they were closed for a couple of hours between lunch and dinner, which is the case every day. When offered a reservation when they re-opened, she recalls Corden yelling at the employee.
It seems the talk show host just can't catch a break, as Spice Girl Mel B also had something to say about Corden's rude reputation.
Mel B thinks everyone should be nice to their team
During an appearance on the British talk show "The Big Narstie Show," Spice Girl Mel B, often referred to as Scary Spice, had no problem calling out fellow celebrities and spilling the tea on what she really thinks of them. While being interviewed, host Mo Gilligan was asked who she believed was the "biggest d***head" she had ever met (via The Wrap). Known for being fairly candid, it appears the "Wannabe" hitmaker didn't hesitate, responding with, "So, there's a few. James Corden, Geri Halliwell, Jessie J, and me."
Mel B explained that even though she has a lot of love for Halliwell, she still finds her "f***ing annoying." As for Corden, it seems Mel B's admiration for him isn't as strong. "I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting," she said, adding, "We all work for the same thing, so you should always be nice and he hasn't been very nice."
Some might be surprised to hear Mel B talk down on Corden as in the past, she seemed friendly with him, appearing on his talk show in 2016 and 2018. Mel B, on the other hand, previously declared Jessie J as the "most overrated" artist during a 2019 radio interview with Heart.