Heather Morris Discusses Why She Felt Like An Outsider On The Glee Set

Heather Morris will always be remembered for her role on the hit Fox musical drama "Glee." She played Britany S. Pierce, a ditzy cheerleader at the fictional William McKinley High School who later becomes the captain of the cheering squad. Morris appeared on the show from 2009 to 2015 in a total of 95 episodes, and became a fan-favorite for her killer dance moves and brilliant one-liners. As "Gleeks" know, Morris was nabbed her spot on the show after being brought in to teach choreography for "Single Ladies" to the cast, which she had performed as a backup dancer for Beyoncé herself on the "Single Ladies" promotional tour and at the 2008 American Music Awards.

During an appearance on the "And That's What You REALLY Missed" podcast, Morris said she had to work extra hard to prove that she deserved a spot on the show, given that she didn't have to audition for her role. "When I started this show, essentially I just had ... a really unhealthy work habit that I had tried to keep up for so long," she shared. "Just basically because I had not had to work hard for this show. I got this job just out of thin air essentially. I had put in the work as a dancer, but I didn't audition for this job. I just got it."

She also looked back on her time on "Glee" and discussed why she struggled to fit in amongst her co-stars on her first days on-set. "I felt like a little kitty in the corner," she said. "Science experiment, just be funny."