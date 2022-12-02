Drew Brees Clears The Air After Appearing To Be Struck By Lightning In Viral Video

It was a shocking night for Drew Brees and NFL fans. On the night of December 1, 2022, a video of Brees went viral on Twitter, where he appeared to be struck by lightning while being recorded for a commercial. "NFL star @drewbrees gets hit by Lightning in Catatumbo while filming a promotional video ... More info in a few minutes," the video's caption said.

The next morning, PointsBet Sportsbook tweeted in response to the viral video. "We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees," the tweet said. The company mentioned that they have reached out to the former football player's team, and will "continue to monitor" the situation. "At this stage we will not be making any further comment," they added.

According to NBC Sports, it was reported that Brees was filming a commercial in a "top-secret location." That location ended up being the Catatumbo River, which is known for its multiple lightning strikes per day. However, it took nearly a day for people to find out that the former NFL quarterback was okay, as well as the real reason behind the lightning strike scare.