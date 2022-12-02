The Big Lie Liver King Is Finally Apologizing For
Brian Johnson — commonly known as "The Liver King" — is a widely known social media influencer, thanks to his shockingly barbaric eating habits and ripped physique. His TikTok account, which boasts more than 3 million followers, contains videos of Johnson working out, hunting, and famously eating raw animal livers.
On his social media pages, Johnson advocates for an "ancestral" lifestyle, governed by his nine ancestral tenets – sleep, eat, move, shield, connect, cold, sun, fight, and bond. He also created a line of ancestral supplements made from beef liver, bone marrow, and other byproducts. Johnson previously opened up about his fitness journey and admitted that his drive came from experiences with bullying. "I was undersized. I was tiny — just a little guy," Johnson said during an appearance on "The Diary Of A CEO" podcast. "I knew I looked funny and I got the s**t kicked out of me every single day ... I was terrified." The social media star went on to explain that he became "embarrassed" by his own reflection and vowed to make a change.
Today, Johnson is among the leading fitness influencers on TikTok. However, the self-proclaimed CEO of the Ancestral Lifestyle recently confessed to a big lie and is now apologizing.
The Liver King has apologized for using steroids
On November 28, YouTuber More Dates More Plates published a scathing video online, suggesting that The Liver King (Brian Johnson) was using steroids. The video contained a leaked email that Johnson — where the influencer admits to injecting over $11,000 worth of steroids monthly. The news comes just months after Joe Rogan adamantly suggested that the fitness enthusiast was juicing up. "The Liver King thing drives me nuts because that guy is on steroids. Just shut the f**k up," Rogan exclaimed (via Fitness Volt). And after previously denying the accusation, Johnson has finally come clean.
"I'm making this video to apologize because I f***ed up, because I'm embarrassed and ashamed, because I lied and I misled a lot of people," Johnson said, in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel. He went on to admit that he has had a difficult time trying to "navigate" life as an influencer, which caused him to feel an overwhelming amount of pressure. He added, "I did it wrong and I'm here now to set the record straight — yes, I've done steroids and yes, I'm on steroids — monitored and managed by a trained hormone clinician."