The Big Lie Liver King Is Finally Apologizing For

Brian Johnson — commonly known as "The Liver King" — is a widely known social media influencer, thanks to his shockingly barbaric eating habits and ripped physique. His TikTok account, which boasts more than 3 million followers, contains videos of Johnson working out, hunting, and famously eating raw animal livers.

On his social media pages, Johnson advocates for an "ancestral" lifestyle, governed by his nine ancestral tenets – sleep, eat, move, shield, connect, cold, sun, fight, and bond. He also created a line of ancestral supplements made from beef liver, bone marrow, and other byproducts. Johnson previously opened up about his fitness journey and admitted that his drive came from experiences with bullying. "I was undersized. I was tiny — just a little guy," Johnson said during an appearance on "The Diary Of A CEO" podcast. "I knew I looked funny and I got the s**t kicked out of me every single day ... I was terrified." The social media star went on to explain that he became "embarrassed" by his own reflection and vowed to make a change.

Today, Johnson is among the leading fitness influencers on TikTok. However, the self-proclaimed CEO of the Ancestral Lifestyle recently confessed to a big lie and is now apologizing.