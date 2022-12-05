Inside The Death Of Kirstie Alley

"Cheers" star Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71, her children announced on social media.

Back in the 1980s and 1990s, Alley came to fame for her roles in sitcoms and feature films. During her career, Alley became most well-known for her role as Rebecca Howe in the sitcom "Cheers" and for her role as Lieutenant Saavik in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." While Alley starred in many shows and films, these two helped launch her career and set her towards stardom, per her biography. But while the energetic and outgoing star quickly went on to become a household name in Hollywood, it didn't take long for the star to become a figure of controversy.

During her career, Alley remained one of the only celebrities who continued to open up to fans about her struggles with addiction and weight on television. While fans appreciated Alley's honesty with the topics, others found it equally polarizing — but that didn't stop Alley. In fact, the star only doubled down on her opinions when it came to politics and health which only embroiled Alley in more controversy.

Though people didn't always agree with Alley, many are taking to social media to honor Alley following her passing.