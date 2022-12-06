Nia Long And Ime Udoka Officially Call It Quits Amid Cheating Scandal

Nia Long and Ime Udoka, who have been engaged to marry for almost a decade, announced their breakup on December 6 after the basketball coach was caught in a public cheating scandal.

"The Best Man" actor and the basketball player began dating back in 2010 after meeting through a mutual friend, per People. One year later, the two welcomed their son, Kez. At the time, Long ensured that she and Udoka did not feel the need to tie the knot just because they shared a child. "Marriage is not a priority for me," she explained to Essence in 2012. "I'm not saying I'll never do it; It's just not where we are as a family." Nevertheless, the NBA player turned Boston Celtics coach proposed to Long in 2015.

Fast-forward to September 2022 when Udoka was suspended from his coaching position for the 2022-2023 season. According to the NBA, an investigation discovered that Udoka had "an inappropriate relationship" with a subordinate in the Boston Celtics organization. Now, it looks like there is no chance of repairing the damage done to Udoka and Long's relationship.