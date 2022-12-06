Nia Long And Ime Udoka Officially Call It Quits Amid Cheating Scandal
Nia Long and Ime Udoka, who have been engaged to marry for almost a decade, announced their breakup on December 6 after the basketball coach was caught in a public cheating scandal.
"The Best Man" actor and the basketball player began dating back in 2010 after meeting through a mutual friend, per People. One year later, the two welcomed their son, Kez. At the time, Long ensured that she and Udoka did not feel the need to tie the knot just because they shared a child. "Marriage is not a priority for me," she explained to Essence in 2012. "I'm not saying I'll never do it; It's just not where we are as a family." Nevertheless, the NBA player turned Boston Celtics coach proposed to Long in 2015.
Fast-forward to September 2022 when Udoka was suspended from his coaching position for the 2022-2023 season. According to the NBA, an investigation discovered that Udoka had "an inappropriate relationship" with a subordinate in the Boston Celtics organization. Now, it looks like there is no chance of repairing the damage done to Udoka and Long's relationship.
Nia Long and Ime Udoka split after 12 years of dating
Longtime couple Nia Long and Ime Udoka revealed to People on December 6 that they had officially decided to call it quits. A source told People that although "the situation is unfortunate and painful," the "Big Momma's House" actor plans to "[focus] on her children and rebuilding her life." Long reportedly moved back to Los Angeles from their residence in Boston, but still plans to co-parent their 11-year-old son, Kez.
"The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the community during this difficult time means so much to me," Long wrote in a statement to the publication. "I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children."
Going through a divorce in the public eye is brutal, but Long explained to The Hollywood Reporter that the Celtics' handling of the situation with a press conference has made things even worse for their son, Kez. "I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son's face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public," she recounted. "It was devastating, and it still is. He still has moments where it's not easy for him."