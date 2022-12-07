Kathy Hilton's 2022 People's Choice Awards Appearance Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

Kathy Hilton is no stranger to trending on social media over a public faux pas. Since she joined "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" as a "friend of" in Season 11, fans have been divided over her. During her debut season, Hilton was soon known for her eccentric, oblivious personality. Producer Andy Cohen acknowledged Hilton's star power. "One thing you can never predict or manufacture is humor. That's something that just is. And I had no idea she was this quirky and funny," he shared (via The New York Times).

However, her quirks sometimes get her in trouble with her fans, such as the time she mistook Lizzo for "Precious" star Gabourey Sidibe during a "Watch What Happens Live" episode, per Daily Mail. Hilton later blamed her poor eyesight for the misstep but fans were not having it. As reported by the publication, a fan tweeted, "That was so problematic and not funny at all. Also Lizzo is more famous than anyone in the Hilton family ... whatever Kathy." Another wrote, "There's nothing funny about Kathy Hilton calling Lizzo 'Precious.' Absolutely nothing."

Now, Hilton's latest public bumble has fans calling her out yet again.