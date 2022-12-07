Kathy Hilton's 2022 People's Choice Awards Appearance Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons
Kathy Hilton is no stranger to trending on social media over a public faux pas. Since she joined "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" as a "friend of" in Season 11, fans have been divided over her. During her debut season, Hilton was soon known for her eccentric, oblivious personality. Producer Andy Cohen acknowledged Hilton's star power. "One thing you can never predict or manufacture is humor. That's something that just is. And I had no idea she was this quirky and funny," he shared (via The New York Times).
However, her quirks sometimes get her in trouble with her fans, such as the time she mistook Lizzo for "Precious" star Gabourey Sidibe during a "Watch What Happens Live" episode, per Daily Mail. Hilton later blamed her poor eyesight for the misstep but fans were not having it. As reported by the publication, a fan tweeted, "That was so problematic and not funny at all. Also Lizzo is more famous than anyone in the Hilton family ... whatever Kathy." Another wrote, "There's nothing funny about Kathy Hilton calling Lizzo 'Precious.' Absolutely nothing."
Now, Hilton's latest public bumble has fans calling her out yet again.
Kathy Hilton seemingly shades an actor during an awards show
During the 2022 People's Choice Awards on December 6, Kathy Hilton was a presenter along with her fellow castmates of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" when they handed Mariska Hargitay an award for Drama TV Star of 2022, per E! News. During the "Law & Order: Special Victim's Unit" star's heartfelt acceptance speech, Hilton was caught on camera reapplying her lipstick and fans wasted no time slamming her on social media.
"How extraordinarily rude @KathyHilton. I cannot believe I (and every other viewer) just watched you apply lipstick, blot it and SIGH in the middle of Mariska Hargitay's @peopleschoice award acceptance speech. Doesn't get any more self absorbed than that. Shame on you," a fan tweeted. "Kathy Hilton is often funny but this was SO rude and déclassé," another wrote.
Others took a more humorous approach to Hilton's awkward re-application. "There could be 100 people in the room and Kathy Hilton will stay acting like she's the only one there," a fan laughed. Another scoffed, "people acting like Kathy Hilton did this at the Oscars like please be serious." However, most "RHOBH" fans were not amused by Hilton's latest clueless moment and this time, she can't blame her poor eyesight for her on-screen blunder.