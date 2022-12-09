Pete Davidson Makes Unexpected Return To Instagram With NFL Icon

"Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson has made a grand return to Instagram and we are not complaining — at all. The famed comic first deleted his Instagram in July 2018 when he embarked on a social media hiatus. The reason? Let's just say Davidson wanted no part of the negative vibes. "No there's nothing wrong," he wrote (via CNN). "The internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f***ing lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point."

Though he returned to the social media platform shortly after, Davidson deleted his Instagram once again in December 2018 after sharing a disturbing note. "I really don't want to be on this earth anymore. i'm doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don't know how much longer i can last," the note read according to Insider.

In the years that have since passed, Davidson has returned and deleted his Instagram a few more times. Most recently, in February 2022, amid his online feud with Kanye West, Davidson reactivated his Instagram — only to leave one week later. This time, however, the SNL star is seemingly here to stay and we're loving every moment of it.