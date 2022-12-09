The Tragic Death Of Tina Turner's Son Ronnie

Ronnie Turner, the son of legendary entertainer Tina Turner and her late ex-husband, fellow musician Ike Turner, has tragically died at 62. According to TMZ, a San Fernando Valley resident called 911 on December 8, 2022, and said that Ronnie was outside and having difficulty breathing. Eyewitnesses attempted to help him by performing CPR but to no avail. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. His cause of death has not been revealed at the time of writing.

Ronnie had previously been diagnosed with cancer, and according to a 2016 Radar Online report, his health had deteriorated further due to dementia. He's also struggled with drug addiction and financial difficulties over the years. His wife, French performer Afida Turner, shared a tribute to her late husband on Instagram, writing in part, "I did the best to the end. This time I was not able to save you." She also expressed anger over the latest tragedy to befall the Turner family, which comes four years after the suicide of Ronnie's half-brother, Craig Turner.

According to The U.S. Sun, Ronnie decided to follow in his parents' musical footsteps — he was a bass guitarist in his mother's band at one point in time, and he also performed with his father. But sadly, he and Tina did not have a close relationship.