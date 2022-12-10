The Tragic Death Of Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl

During a December 8 episode of his podcast, "Futbol with Grant Wahl," the sports journalist revealed he recently suffered a bout of bronchitis. "I've been to the medical clinic at the media center twice now including today [Thursday]," Wahl explained. "I'm feeling better today. I basically canceled everything on this Thursday that I had and napped." But even though he was feeling better, Wahl noted he was still not completely himself. In an interview with The New York Times, Wahl's agent Tim Scanlan revealed the longtime journalist had trouble sleeping in the days leading up to his death. "He wasn't sleeping well, and I asked him if he tried melatonin or anything like," Scanlan told the outlet. "He said, 'I just need to like relax for a bit.'"

Despite the prior health trouble, however, Wahl's brother Eric has raised suspicion about the sports journalist's sudden death. "My brother was healthy, he told me he received death threats," Eric said in a since-deleted Instagram video (via People). "I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed, and I just beg for any help."

Though an autopsy has yet to be released, Eric's claim has stirred up a debate among social media users over the most probable cause of death. "Grant Wahl died because of natural causes. No one killed him," one person wrote, before adding that natural deaths are "normal and happen all the time." Seemingly agreeing with Eric, another person tweeted, "Grant Wahl was murdered. No two ways about it. That man was killed." But of course, this is not the first time Want has sparked conversation in recent times.