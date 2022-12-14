Aubrey O'Day Makes Boldest Claims Yet About Her Alleged Affair With Donald Trump Jr.

In one of the more left-field scandals to rock the Trump family, former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day and Donald Trump Jr. reportedly had an affair after filming "Celebrity Apprentice" in 2011. As Page Six reported in March 2018, Trump Jr., a special adviser on the show at the time, pursued O'Day, a contestant on Season 5. Their romance reportedly got so intense that Don even told his then-wife of 13 years, Vanessa Trump, about the relationship and his plans to leave her for the singer. As Page Six sources claimed, O'Day was given the impression that Don Jr. and Vanessa's marriage "was already in the process of dissolving" before she entered the picture.

In 2019, when asked by Variety about a scene on MTV's "Ex on the Beach," in which O'Day proclaimed that she and Don Jr. "were each other's soulmates," the reality star maintained her stance. "At the time, him and I were soulmates," O'Day said, adding, "I can only speak for myself, but I didn't break up a marriage and I wasn't involved in stealing anyone from their [spouse] and all that nonsense." Per Page Six, Vanessa filed for divorce from Don Jr. in 2018.

Now, the "Making the Band" alum is back with more insight into this past romance — and how her attitude about it has evolved.