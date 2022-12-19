The Disturbing Reason Behind Former NBA Star Amar'e Stoudemire's Arrest

Amar'e Stoudemire allegedly struck one of his daughters during a heated argument in his Miami condo unit on December 17, according to court documents obtained by The Miami Herald. The victim — who was unnamed in the report — alleged that her father punched her on the right jaw after accusing her of disrespecting his mother. (Stoudemire has two minor daughters with his ex-wife Alexis; one is 17, while the other is 14.) After the punch, Stoudemire allegedly continued to beat his daughter by slapping her on the face hard enough for her nose to bleed. He also hit her repeatedly on the left side of her body.

In his statement, Stoudemire confirmed his arrest but denied he physically assaulted his daughter. He also described the allegations against him as untrue and baseless. He said, "As the investigations unfolds, the facts will show the allegations to be groundless as my daughter's medical condition is not the result of being assaulted by a father who is nearly 7 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds," referring to himself. He went on to stress that he could never hurt anybody, let alone his own kids. "I respect, protect and love my family, particularly my children," Stoudemire added. "As a father, I ask for your grace as we secure our space and privacy."

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website