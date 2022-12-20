Lily Allen Voices Her Bold Take On Nepotism Baby Chatter

Ever since New York Magazine published an article with an especially evocative cover photo, the idea of the "nepotism baby" has come to the forefront of many discussions in the entertainment industry. From the Kardashians to Maude Apatow and Hailey Bieber, it would seem that no similarly interested descendant of a Hollywood legend is immune to the label. In fact, usage of the term "nepo babies" has boomed (via Google Trends) as many people have begun to notice just how many of their favorite celebrities also have famous parents.

Understandably, many consider "nepo baby" to carry a negative connotation. This is because many have implied that "nepo babies" are given significant advantages to succeed in the entertainment industry that other people don't have. In fact, plenty of "nepo babies" have spoken out about the alleged advantages they receive. For example, Gwyneth Paltrow, the daughter of actress Blythe Danner and filmmaker Bruce Paltrow, talked about how nepotism impacted her career (via BuzzFeed News). She said, "As the child of someone, you get access other people don't have, so the playing field is not level in that way." However, the actress also added that she truly believes she has worked hard to maintain a successful career.

Despite all of the recent criticism, it looks like "nepo babies" stick together because Lily Allen had something to say about the nepotism debacle.