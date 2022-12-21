The Tragic Death Of NFL Hall-Of-Famer Franco Harris

On December 21, 2022, it was reported that former Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Franco Harris died, per CBS News. The NFL Hall of Famer's son, Dok Harris, confirmed the death, telling The Guardian that Franco "died overnight." He was 72 years old, and the cause of death hasn't been revealed.

"The entire team at the Pro Football Hall of Fame is immensely saddened today," Jim Porter, Pro Football Hall of Fame president, said in a statement reported by Reuters. "We have lost an incredible football player, an incredible ambassador to the Hall, and most importantly, we have lost one of the finest gentlemen anyone will ever meet." Porter concluded his statement by saying that Harris' legacy will live on forever.

In September, it was announced by the NFL that the Steelers organization would be retiring Harris' jersey number, 32. A special halftime ceremony was planned during the December 24 game against the Raiders, which marks the 50th anniversary of the legendary "Immaculate Reception" that Harris is famously known for being part of.