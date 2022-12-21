John Mayer Gets Candid On Sobriety Changing His Love Life

John Mayer has famously dated some of Hollywood's biggest stars. Mayer has been in relationships with Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, and Katy Perry, just to name a few, per Us Weekly. Over the years, the musician has had no reservations about getting to the heart of his love life. He once discussed his desirability, saying, "I'm a young guy. I like girls. I want girls to like me. I want to make music and be thought of as attractive," per The New York Times.

In the past, the 45-year-old has had no trouble igniting flames with numerous A-list celebrities. However, in 2018, Mayer admitted that he'd fallen off the romantic wagon a bit. In an episode of his Instagram Live show "Current Mood," (via Billboard), the Grammy-Award winner shared, "I find people not being into me brings a real level of reality into my life. Not so long ago, I gave a girl my number and she said, 'I probably won't use it.'"

Now, Mayer is opening up about the current state of his love life and revealing one aspect that's influenced it.