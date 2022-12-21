What Happened To Zion Clark From Netflix's Zion?

In 2018, Netflix debuted a documentary about the life of a high school wrestler named Zion Clark who was born without legs due to a rare birth disorder. In the 11-minute short, Clark recalled how he was given up for adoption as a baby and passed around to several different foster homes before being adopted at the age of 16. Clark found his passion in wrestling and overcame many physical and emotional obstacles with the help of his coach, Gil Donahue. "It made me look at coaching in a whole new perspective. How do you coach a kid with no legs? We experimented with Zion throughout his career at Massillon. We found out what techniques made him successful and what techniques he could not use," Donahue told ESPN. "He got me to push myself harder to get the outcome I wanted in my matches," Clark said of his coach.

While initially his presence on the mat was met with jeers, his eventual success caused others to embrace his difference. "Come senior year, I beat some of the best guys in the state of Ohio," he shared in the documentary. After graduating from high school, Clark studied business management at Kent State Tuscarawas, where he would go on to continue his love of wrestling. Now, many are wondering what Clark is doing nowadays following the success of Netflix's documentary about his life.