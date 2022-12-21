We Now Know Sonya Eddy's Official Cause Of Death
Soap opera fans everywhere were saddened by the tragic death of Sonya Eddy. Eddy was famously known for playing nurse Epiphany Johnson on "General Hospital." The 55-year-old had been on the show since 2006, and became a familiar face that many fans looked forward to seeing.
According to Page Six, Octavia Spencer was the first to reveal the soap star had died. She posted a photo of Eddy on Instagram just a day after she passed. Spencer said, "My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans." Eddy indeed made an impact on her fans, as they flooded the comments with tributes to the soap star.
ABC also released a statement to Page Six paying respects to Eddy's life and the significance she had on people. They said, "General Hospital' is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character ... the tough but compassionate, head nurse, Epiphany Johnson ... and immediately became a fan favorite and beloved member of our 'GH' family when she joined the show in 2006." Eddy will continue to be remembered and celebrated for her beautiful life. While this is a tragic period for friends, family, and fans, they are getting a sense of clarity on the reason behind the 55-year-old's passing.
Sonya Eddy died of surgery complications
Sonya Eddy's longtime friend and business partner, Tyler Ford, revealed the 55-year-old's cause of death, per TMZ. Ford shared with the outlet the "General Hospital" star was going in for surgery on December 9th. The surgery was already scheduled, and there was no true urgency behind it. The actor was released from the hospital just two days later on December 11th.
However, following the procedure, Eddy began feeling sick and decided to return to the hospital on December 15th. The outlet reports that when she arrived at the hospital, doctors had uncovered that she had been suffering from an infection. Ford called the infection "uncontainable," and on December 19th, Eddy was placed on life support. Sadly, the actor passed away that same night. It was a complete shock to friends and family.
Following her death, Ford released a statement to E! News announcing the death of his "business partner, creative soulmate, and best friend Sonya Eddy." He said, "She left an indelible imprint in every person that she touched, through the screen and off. In honor of her memory contributions can be made to The Foundation of the National Student Nurses' Association Inc." Ford's sweet gesture was another tribute to Eddy's legacy as nurse Epiphany on "General Hospital." Without a doubt, her impact will continue to live on.