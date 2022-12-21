We Now Know Sonya Eddy's Official Cause Of Death

Soap opera fans everywhere were saddened by the tragic death of Sonya Eddy. Eddy was famously known for playing nurse Epiphany Johnson on "General Hospital." The 55-year-old had been on the show since 2006, and became a familiar face that many fans looked forward to seeing.

According to Page Six, Octavia Spencer was the first to reveal the soap star had died. She posted a photo of Eddy on Instagram just a day after she passed. Spencer said, "My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans." Eddy indeed made an impact on her fans, as they flooded the comments with tributes to the soap star.

ABC also released a statement to Page Six paying respects to Eddy's life and the significance she had on people. They said, "General Hospital' is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character ... the tough but compassionate, head nurse, Epiphany Johnson ... and immediately became a fan favorite and beloved member of our 'GH' family when she joined the show in 2006." Eddy will continue to be remembered and celebrated for her beautiful life. While this is a tragic period for friends, family, and fans, they are getting a sense of clarity on the reason behind the 55-year-old's passing.