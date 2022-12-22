Tennis Legend Boris Becker Recounts Disturbing Prison Experience

In April, tennis champion Boris Becker was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for hiding large sums of money and assets, per NPR. The sports star had declared bankruptcy in 2017 and it was revealed that he had transferred hundreds of thousands of pounds to several other accounts. The three-time Wimbledon winner was also found guilty of not declaring his property in Germany and hiding a bank loan of over $870,000.

As reported by CNN, Becker served eight months of his sentence in the U.K. and was released in December. Originally hailing from Germany, the tennis pro has been living in Britain since 2012. Following his release, Becker was facing deportation and has left for his homeland. His lawyer, Christian-Oliver Moser said in a statement that Becker "has served his sentence and is not subject to any penal restrictions in Germany."

Moser would not disclose where Becker would now be living and declined any interviews. Although the six-time grand slam champion remained tight-lipped before he left, Becker later revealed a harrowing account of his time in prison.