Lakers President Jeanie Buss Is Tying The Knot With Actor Jay Mohr

Los Angeles Lakers President Jeanie Buss is no stranger to the spotlight. Inheriting the Lakers from her late father, Dr. Jerry Buss, Jeanie became the first female owner of an NBA championship team in 2020, per Los Angeles Magazine. Preserving her father's legacy was no small feat, as Jerry — after acquiring the Lakers in 1979 — turned it from a little-known West Coast team into a formidable dynasty. Speaking to GQ in August, Jeanie vowed to continue Jerry's dream of making the Lakers "a very inclusive environment where he wanted everybody to be a Lakers fan."

Prior to taking over the NBA team, Jeanie often made headlines for her 17-year relationship with former Lakers head coach Phil Jackson, per Fox Sports. Engaged to the legendary coach for four years before their 2016 breakup, it seems distance came between the former couple. With Jackson being groomed then to become president to the New York Knicks, the two announced their separation in respective tweets. While Jackson noted that things ended "with mutual love and respect," Jeanie added, "It's not fair to [Jackson] or Lakers to not have my undivided attention."

Six years later, it seems Jeanie has found someone more locally based to put a ring on it.