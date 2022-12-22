Lakers President Jeanie Buss Is Tying The Knot With Actor Jay Mohr
Los Angeles Lakers President Jeanie Buss is no stranger to the spotlight. Inheriting the Lakers from her late father, Dr. Jerry Buss, Jeanie became the first female owner of an NBA championship team in 2020, per Los Angeles Magazine. Preserving her father's legacy was no small feat, as Jerry — after acquiring the Lakers in 1979 — turned it from a little-known West Coast team into a formidable dynasty. Speaking to GQ in August, Jeanie vowed to continue Jerry's dream of making the Lakers "a very inclusive environment where he wanted everybody to be a Lakers fan."
Prior to taking over the NBA team, Jeanie often made headlines for her 17-year relationship with former Lakers head coach Phil Jackson, per Fox Sports. Engaged to the legendary coach for four years before their 2016 breakup, it seems distance came between the former couple. With Jackson being groomed then to become president to the New York Knicks, the two announced their separation in respective tweets. While Jackson noted that things ended "with mutual love and respect," Jeanie added, "It's not fair to [Jackson] or Lakers to not have my undivided attention."
Six years later, it seems Jeanie has found someone more locally based to put a ring on it.
Jeanie Buss and Jay Mohr have a lot to celebrate this holiday season
It's a merry time of the year indeed for Los Angeles Lakers President Jeanie Buss and comedian Jay Mohr. As outlets like the Los Angeles Times reported, the twosome are engaged to be married. The news comes on the heels of Buss being spotted wearing a ring on her left ring finger, per TMZ. The couple reportedly began dating on the DL in 2017, with a source telling TMZ they bonded over sports and comedy.
Seen attending Lakers games together, Buss and Mohr also have made appearances on each other's Instagram feeds. On Halloween, Mohr shared a photo of the two posing together in their costumes, writing the cozy caption, "Happy Halloween from The Mohrs." Meanwhile, Buss' most recent upload of her and Mohr was a December 14 photo of the comedian smooching her on the cheek. "All is good @jaymohr37 – you are the best!!," her caption read.
Mohr was previously married to "Unhappily Ever After" star Nikki Cox, finally going their separate ways in 2020 after filing for divorce multiple times the previous few years, per People. This will also be Buss' second marriage, having previously been married to volleyball player Steve Timmons from 1990 to 1993 (via Yahoo! Sports).