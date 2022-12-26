Matt Roloff Reflects On First Christmas Without His Late Dad, Ron

Matt Roloff's known for starring in the show "Little People, Big World." The TLC reality TV series gives an inside look at Matt's family life, including his relationship with his now ex-wife Amy Roloff. Of course, fans have kept up with Matt and his family over the years, both through the show and on social media. In July 2021, Matt disclosed details about his father Ron Roloff's chronic lymphocytic leukemia diagnosis, per People. In an Instagram post, he shared, "...dads needs serious chemo treatment for CLL blood cancer." In another Instagram post, he updated fans, writing, "my dads first treatment went very well ...papa will continue weekly treatments for the next several months but his 'numbers' are already looking better even after just the first dose."

In August, however, the "Little People, Big World" star took to Instagram to share some sad news about Ron. He revealed that his dad had peacefully died the previous evening. He wrote, "Ron was an amazing Husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and inspiration to many." Now, Matt's opening up about his first Christmas without his father.