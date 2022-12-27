Courtney Love Claps Back At Rumors About Her Involvement In Kurt Cobain's Death
The following article includes mentions of suicide.
In 1994, Nirvana fans mourned the tragic death of Kurt Cobain. The music legend died by suicide at the age of 27, per The New York Times. He is survived by his wife Courtney Love and their daughter Frances Bean Cobain. In 1995, Love spoke to Barbara Walters about Cobain's suicide. When asked if she blamed herself for his death, Love replied "I do." Love added that she could have been "diligent." She tearfully expressed her guilt and said, "I shouldn't have called for an intervention. I just panicked." Love was referring to Cobain's struggles with drug use.
Although it was confirmed that Cobain took his own life, many people believed that Love murdered him. The rumors were unfounded and shocking, to say the least. In 2021, the FBI disclosed a file that revealed details about Cobain's death, per Billboard. It included two letters that alleged that Cobain died by homicide. One of the letters noted that Love "had something to do with it." In response to the letters, the FBI stated, "Based on the information you provided, we are unable to identify any violation of federal law within the investigative jurisdiction of the FBI. We are, therefore, unable to take any investigative action in this case."
Years later, rumors continue to circulate about Love's involvement in Cobain's death. Now, Love is shutting them down with a brand new song, but she's not sharing it just yet.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Courtney Love recorded a song called 'Justice for Kurt'
Courtney Love recently appeared on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast and discussed her upcoming album. The singer revealed she wrote a secret song called "Justice for Kurt," which addresses the rumor that she was responsible for her late husband Kurt Cobain's death. However, it will not be part of the record. Love said that "it's not worth it" and called it an "ear worm." Later, she remarked, "By the way it's still percolating that I'm this psychopath that killed him." When Maron asked Love how she handles that, she replied, "I don't know. I wrote the song but I can't put the song on the record...the other songs are way too good to ruin it with two minutes and twenty four seconds of me being sassy." According to Love, the song will come out "eight months after" the album does.
That's not the only project Love has in the works. In August 2022, she took to Instagram to share that she completed writing her memoir. She wrote, "Dude(s). I think I might have just signed off on my book.... After a f***ing DECADE of dragging my ass." At the time of this writing, a release date hasn't been announced.