Courtney Love Claps Back At Rumors About Her Involvement In Kurt Cobain's Death

The following article includes mentions of suicide.

In 1994, Nirvana fans mourned the tragic death of Kurt Cobain. The music legend died by suicide at the age of 27, per The New York Times. He is survived by his wife Courtney Love and their daughter Frances Bean Cobain. In 1995, Love spoke to Barbara Walters about Cobain's suicide. When asked if she blamed herself for his death, Love replied "I do." Love added that she could have been "diligent." She tearfully expressed her guilt and said, "I shouldn't have called for an intervention. I just panicked." Love was referring to Cobain's struggles with drug use.

Although it was confirmed that Cobain took his own life, many people believed that Love murdered him. The rumors were unfounded and shocking, to say the least. In 2021, the FBI disclosed a file that revealed details about Cobain's death, per Billboard. It included two letters that alleged that Cobain died by homicide. One of the letters noted that Love "had something to do with it." In response to the letters, the FBI stated, "Based on the information you provided, we are unable to identify any violation of federal law within the investigative jurisdiction of the FBI. We are, therefore, unable to take any investigative action in this case."

Years later, rumors continue to circulate about Love's involvement in Cobain's death. Now, Love is shutting them down with a brand new song, but she's not sharing it just yet.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.