Inside The Death Of Former Pope Benedict XVI

Pope Benedict XVI died on December 31 at the Vatican, NBC reported. The Vatican issued a statement confirming his death, but offered no official cause of his death. He was 95 years old at the time of his passing.

The former pope had been ill and was facing a "deterioration due to the advancement of [his] age," Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni shared at the end of 2022, per CNN. "I want to ask you all for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict who sustains the Church in his silence. He is very sick. We ask the Lord to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church to the very end," Pope Francis told the audience at the Vatican on December 28.

At the time, Bruni stated that Pope Benedict XVI was being monitored by doctors and the situation was "under control." He added that Pope Francis visited his predecessor at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery, where the 95-year-old had been staying since he stepped down from his position in 2013. Pope Benedict XVI's decision to step down was just one of the many controversial moments of his papacy.