The Tragic Death Of Pelé

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pelé, was born in Três Corações, Brazil, on October 23, 1940, per Britannica. He made a name for himself as a 17-year-old when he moved to Santos, a mid-tier club in Brazil, after being scouted by a former World Cup player, per ESPN. While playing for Santos, Pelé scored 32 goals in his first season and was selected to the 1958 World Cup, which he won with Brazil. He also won the World Cup two more times in 1962 and 1970, which put him in the Guinness World Records for Most Wins of the FIFA World Cup by a Player.

Pelé was widely considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time, per BBC Sport, because of his skill on the ball, his ability to score goals, and the trophies he's won for club and country. In addition to his accolades, Pelé was also known for his philanthropy. In 2018, he created The Pelé Foundation, a global charity that provides resources and education for children in poverty.

While Pelé was known for his work on the field, he was also proud of ushering soccer into global fame, telling The Talks in 2013, "If I pass away one day, I am happy because I tried to do my best. My sport allowed me to do so much because it's the biggest sport in the world." Our condolences go out to Pelé's family and friends.