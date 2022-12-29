The Tragic Death Of Pelé
Brazilian soccer player and World Cup winner Pelé died at age 82 on December 29, AP News reports. He leaves behind several adult children from previous relationships. Pelé married his third wife, Marcia Aoki, a Japanese-Brazilian businesswoman, in 2016. They had no children together.
According to AP, the soccer legend's agent confirmed his death. On December 3, People reported that Pelé's colon cancer treatments were not producing optimal results, and thus the soccer legend was transferred to a palliative care unit. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Pelé was set to spend Christmas 2022 in the hospital after his condition worsened, as his daughter announced on Instagram their family's holiday plans had changed. "Everything we are is thanks to you," his daughter Kely Nascimento wrote in tribute to her father on Instagram following his death.
In the wake of Pelé's death, fans are reminiscing about his legendary career and his impact on the world of soccer. Read on as we do the same.
Pelé was one of the all-time greats in soccer
Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pelé, was born in Três Corações, Brazil, on October 23, 1940, per Britannica. He made a name for himself as a 17-year-old when he moved to Santos, a mid-tier club in Brazil, after being scouted by a former World Cup player, per ESPN. While playing for Santos, Pelé scored 32 goals in his first season and was selected to the 1958 World Cup, which he won with Brazil. He also won the World Cup two more times in 1962 and 1970, which put him in the Guinness World Records for Most Wins of the FIFA World Cup by a Player.
Pelé was widely considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time, per BBC Sport, because of his skill on the ball, his ability to score goals, and the trophies he's won for club and country. In addition to his accolades, Pelé was also known for his philanthropy. In 2018, he created The Pelé Foundation, a global charity that provides resources and education for children in poverty.
While Pelé was known for his work on the field, he was also proud of ushering soccer into global fame, telling The Talks in 2013, "If I pass away one day, I am happy because I tried to do my best. My sport allowed me to do so much because it's the biggest sport in the world." Our condolences go out to Pelé's family and friends.