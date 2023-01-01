Kel Mitchell's Daughter Calls Him Out In Brutal Post

Kel Mitchell has had a long career with many major milestones like the hit TV series "Kenan & Kel" and "Rob Dyrdek's Wild Grinders." He's since branched out from acting and became a pastor, a rather surprising role after projects like "Good Burger," but hey, people change and transform all the time. He also decided to give "Dancing With The Stars" a try and loved it. "I have dance fever, and that's why I did it in the first place, because I was just like, 'Oh, this is the perfect thing for me,'" he told Nicki Swift, so obviously it was a delight for the actor.

While Mitchell might not be in the spotlight as much as he used to be, he still keeps a connection to his past; he's still close with Kenan Thompson of "Kenan & Kel" and told Nicki Swift, "Yeah, we're definitely still close. We're fathers now. You know what I mean? So we relate on that level." Mitchell has certainly had an event-filled experience as a father. He and his wife Asia Lee share two children, per People, and he has two older children, Allure and Lyric, whom he shares with ex-wife Tyisha Hampton. Hampton and Mitchell separated in 2005 but since then, Hampton has claimed that he owes her for spousal and child support and even accused him of criminal activity, Radar Online reported. But now their daughter Allure has called out Mitchell in a scathing post.