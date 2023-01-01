Kel Mitchell's Daughter Calls Him Out In Brutal Post
Kel Mitchell has had a long career with many major milestones like the hit TV series "Kenan & Kel" and "Rob Dyrdek's Wild Grinders." He's since branched out from acting and became a pastor, a rather surprising role after projects like "Good Burger," but hey, people change and transform all the time. He also decided to give "Dancing With The Stars" a try and loved it. "I have dance fever, and that's why I did it in the first place, because I was just like, 'Oh, this is the perfect thing for me,'" he told Nicki Swift, so obviously it was a delight for the actor.
While Mitchell might not be in the spotlight as much as he used to be, he still keeps a connection to his past; he's still close with Kenan Thompson of "Kenan & Kel" and told Nicki Swift, "Yeah, we're definitely still close. We're fathers now. You know what I mean? So we relate on that level." Mitchell has certainly had an event-filled experience as a father. He and his wife Asia Lee share two children, per People, and he has two older children, Allure and Lyric, whom he shares with ex-wife Tyisha Hampton. Hampton and Mitchell separated in 2005 but since then, Hampton has claimed that he owes her for spousal and child support and even accused him of criminal activity, Radar Online reported. But now their daughter Allure has called out Mitchell in a scathing post.
Allure claims that Kel Mitchell isn't in her life at all
Allure Mitchell jumped on TikTok in December 2022 to talk about her father, Kel Mitchell. In screenshots obtained by Hollywood Unlocked, Allure shared photos of the two of them with the text of an alleged conversation. When she told him that he didn't have time for her, he said, "Allure, I'm an actor."
She then posted a lengthy text, claiming Kel was only financially supportive. "I guess ten years without your children could do this to you," she began. "I am done being silenced. My father is the type of man to fake as if he's in my life but he's not. He was there 'financially.'" Allure claimed Kel paid for things that would look "good on paper," like a car for her, college tuition, and housing. However, she said she needed the emotional presence of her father too and therefore cut him off; Allure said in her post that she supports herself now. She wanted him to be present, not just pay for her needs.
Kel and his ex-wife, Tyisha Hampton, have a long-standing feud, per Radar Online, and in her post, Allure claimed that Kel is convinced that Hampton is out to get him. "My father refuses to get me medical insurance of any sort out of fear my mother would use it," Allure added (via Hollywood Unlocked). "[My mother's] out to get what's owed to her. You owe my mother so much." Kel hasn't yet responded to Allure's post.