Scott Stallings' Masters Invite Mishap Is Pretty Hilarious

Scott Stallings shared a hilarious mistake on Twitter on January 2. His invitation to the 2023 Masters got sent to the wrong Scott Stallings, who just so happens to live in the same area and whose wife is also named Jennifer. What are the odds? The PGA Tour pro Stallings tweeted, "Literally had been checking the mailbox five times a day and then I got this random DM yesterday."

Stallings shared a screenshot of the message he received from the other Stallings, who told the golf pro that he received a FedEx invitation to the Masters. "I'm [100%] sure this is NOT for me," the unknown Stallings wrote. "I play but wow! [Nowhere] near your level." The accidentally-invited Stallings went on to describe the contents. "It's a very nice package complete with everything needed to attend," the man wrote. "I think we have some confusion because of our names, our wife's names and geographical location." He kindly offered to send Stallings his Masters invitation.

People on Twitter absolutely loved the mixup and everyone's vying for Stallings No. 2 to still attend the Masters. "You need to ask this guy to caddy for you at Par 3 contest," someone tweeted. "Ya have to get the guy tickets don't ya. Maybe have him caddie Wednesday?" another commented. Someone else tagged the Masters and made a reasonable point: "[L]et him play the Par 3 tournament. It's only fair seeing as you invited the guy." What an adorable mixup!