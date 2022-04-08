Tiger Woods' Big Return To Golf Included Some Spicy Hot Mic Moments

Fans are delighted that Tiger Woods has made his comeback to the international golfing arena, and many took to social media to express their excitement. "my boy Tiger Woods had a great 18 yesterday!" one tweeted. Another said, "@TheMasters for me it is encouraging to see @TigerWoods play. I have severe problems with my back and he gives me hope."

The champion golfer impressed viewers with a -1 under 71 at the Augusta National Golf Course on April 7. Despite having metal pins and rods in his right leg and not playing at an official event in 17 months, per CBS Sports, he was under par! Woods talked about competing at Masters 2022 after being out of the sport for so long. "I know where to hit it to a lot of these pins," Woods analyzed his game during a post-game interview. "And I miss in the correct spots and give myself good angles. I did that all day, and I was able to make a few putts." He also commented about his physical state, saying, "I am as sore as I expected to feel." However, Woods also noted, "Come game time, it will be a different deal ... My adrenaline will kick in."

It seems as if Woods is already experiencing the rush of hormones. He showed fans that he was back, heart and soul, by his characteristic on-field demeanor.