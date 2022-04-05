Tiger Woods Makes A Stunning Announcement About His Golf Future

Tiger Woods' horrifying car accident in February 2021 not only put his playing career in jeopardy, but Woods nearly lost the ability to walk again. "As a lot of you guys know, I didn't know if I was going to have the right leg or not," Woods told the press at the Genesis Invitational a year after his accident in February, via CBS Sports. The golf icon was grateful his leg was intact. "I still have a lot of issues with it, but it's mine, and I'm very thankful for that."

After his accident, there was plenty of speculation on whether Woods would play another golf tournament. In December 2021, Woods surprised fans when he competed in the PNC Championship alongside his son Charlie Woods. The father-son duo captivated the crowd and took home second place at the event. "The competitive juices, they are never going to go away," Woods told the press after his impressive return to the links, per Golf Digest. "This is my environment. This is what I've done my entire life."

That performance made the golf community eager to see Woods return to the PGA tour, but he was not physically ready to compete. "I can still play, but I'm in a cart. Being a weekend warrior is easy, that's not that hard," Woods told the press at the Genesis Invitational, per Golf Monthly. A few months later, fans were in a frenzy when it became possible that Woods would make a return to golf's biggest stage.