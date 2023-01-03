Drake Bell's Marriage Reportedly Takes A Hit As His Public Struggles Continue

It seems Drake Bell and his wife, Janet Von Schmeling, have called it quits on their relationship.

According to Page Six, the couple began dating in 2013 and officially tied the knot in 2018. For years fans had no idea the former Nickelodeon star was married, let alone had a kid until his public announcement on Twitter in 2021. The tweet, originally in Spanish, said, "In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost 3 years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son." From then on, the actor was open about Von Schmeling and their son on social media. However, the couple's relationship wasn't picture perfect as Bell had several run-ins with the law.

Per the Los Angeles Times, Bell faced his second DUI arrest in 2015. Bell also pleaded guilty to child endangerment and for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a teenage girl he had met in 2017. The actor had to go on probation for two years and do 200 hours of community service. Throughout his time dealing with the law, Von Schmeling quietly stood by Bell. It seemed like the couple was still going strong in October 2022 after Bell posted a photo of their son on Instagram. He wrote, "Thank you to my beautiful wife Janet for bringing us the most amazing gift in the world." However, it looks like the actor's struggles have since returned, causing the couple to slowly drift apart.