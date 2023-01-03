Drake Bell's Marriage Reportedly Takes A Hit As His Public Struggles Continue
It seems Drake Bell and his wife, Janet Von Schmeling, have called it quits on their relationship.
According to Page Six, the couple began dating in 2013 and officially tied the knot in 2018. For years fans had no idea the former Nickelodeon star was married, let alone had a kid until his public announcement on Twitter in 2021. The tweet, originally in Spanish, said, "In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost 3 years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son." From then on, the actor was open about Von Schmeling and their son on social media. However, the couple's relationship wasn't picture perfect as Bell had several run-ins with the law.
Per the Los Angeles Times, Bell faced his second DUI arrest in 2015. Bell also pleaded guilty to child endangerment and for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a teenage girl he had met in 2017. The actor had to go on probation for two years and do 200 hours of community service. Throughout his time dealing with the law, Von Schmeling quietly stood by Bell. It seemed like the couple was still going strong in October 2022 after Bell posted a photo of their son on Instagram. He wrote, "Thank you to my beautiful wife Janet for bringing us the most amazing gift in the world." However, it looks like the actor's struggles have since returned, causing the couple to slowly drift apart.
Janet Von Schmeling is splitting from Drake Bell
A month after Drake Bell shared the sweet post of his son and message to Janet Von Schmeling, the couple seemed to face trouble. In November 2022, Schmeling shared a now-deleted Instagram post claiming she and Bell were "separated," per US Weekly. A month later, Von Schmeling posted a cryptic message hinting her relationship with the former Nickelodeon star had ended. She said, "I'm HEALING and trying to find peace. This will be a process. My son is with me and will stay with me, We are in Florida with family and we are safe. We are finding our forever home here."
Page Six reports that Bell and Von Schmeling's decision to split was caused by the "Drake & Josh" actor's latest personal struggles. In early December 2022, Bell was reportedly "huffing balloons in his car" all while his child was in the backseat. An insider told the outlet that Von Schmeling has "had enough." Her move to Florida only seems to confirm the couple is on the road to divorce, as Bell is reportedly getting treatment.
A source spoke to Page Six about the couple's relationship. They said, "They had some incredible beautiful times before. He needs to focus on being healthy, and they'll be great co-parents in the future." Bell's latest situation has many questioning his parenting, however, the source said, "It's a bad moment in time for Drake. But he is a great dad when he is healthy and sober."