Noah Schnapp's TikTok About His Sexuality Has Stranger Things Fans Emotional

Fans are sending Noah Schnapp an outpour of support after he came out as gay. On January 5, the "Stranger Things" star took to TikTok to announce his sexuality. In the video, Schnapp lip-synced to an audio clip that says, "You know what it never was? That serious." He also included text that shared how he had already come out to his close circle: "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know.'" In the caption, the actor added, "I guess I'm more similar to Will than I thought," alluding to his character's arc on the hit Netflix show, in which he plays a closeted teen.

Back in 2019, when fans speculated that the character was gay, he told The Wrap that it was up to the audience to discern the truth. "It's really up to interpretation," a 14-year-old Schnapp said at the time. "All his friends have girlfriends and they're out dating, and he just wants to have fun with his friends ... I kind of just interpret it like he's not ready to grow up and he doesn't really want to move on to dating and relationships yet."

After Schnapp came out publicly, it didn't take long until fans shared positive messages with the actor.