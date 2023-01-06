Noah Schnapp's TikTok About His Sexuality Has Stranger Things Fans Emotional
Fans are sending Noah Schnapp an outpour of support after he came out as gay. On January 5, the "Stranger Things" star took to TikTok to announce his sexuality. In the video, Schnapp lip-synced to an audio clip that says, "You know what it never was? That serious." He also included text that shared how he had already come out to his close circle: "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know.'" In the caption, the actor added, "I guess I'm more similar to Will than I thought," alluding to his character's arc on the hit Netflix show, in which he plays a closeted teen.
Back in 2019, when fans speculated that the character was gay, he told The Wrap that it was up to the audience to discern the truth. "It's really up to interpretation," a 14-year-old Schnapp said at the time. "All his friends have girlfriends and they're out dating, and he just wants to have fun with his friends ... I kind of just interpret it like he's not ready to grow up and he doesn't really want to move on to dating and relationships yet."
After Schnapp came out publicly, it didn't take long until fans shared positive messages with the actor.
Fans are incredibly supportive of Noah Schnapp
Fans immediately rushed to the comments after Noah Schnapp announced that he was gay on TikTok. "Can we all appreciate that Noah just came out to the whole world and realize how much courage it takes to do that when you're a literal celebrity," one penned. "Amazing! Just live your life and achieve your happiness! It takes a real man to admit his truth to his world!" said another. Some fans also took to Instagram to send their encouragements, with one writing, "We love you, love you, love you deeply Noah!!! Thank you for growing up [with] me."
Schnapp hasn't always been open about his sexuality, but in a July 2022 interview with Variety, he confirmed that his character, Will Byers, is indeed gay as fans speculated. He said that Will had a lot of reflecting to do, but he eventually realized what he truly was. "Now that he's gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it's 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike," the actor noted. "They are writing this real character and this real journey and real struggle and they're doing it so well."