The Disturbing Reason MMA Vet Phil Baroni Was Arrested

This article includes mentions of domestic violence.

MMA fans the world over were shocked to learn that former MMA superstar Phil Baroni was embroiled in serious legal trouble in Mexico. While on the professional wrestling circuit, the New York native made a name for himself as a self-styled "New York Badass," although the branding isn't necessarily indicative of his true personality. "The whole New York Badass thing is a gimmick more than anything," Baroni told Bleacher Report in 2010. "I'm not a punk or a wise guy; I am a regular guy, a blue-collar guy, and a hard worker, and that's my real personality," he added.

In 2007, after returning from a stint in Japan to fight in the U.S., Baroni was busted for using steroids and subsequently suspended from the league, per MMA Weekly. He seemingly disagreed with the suspension and didn't see anything wrong with the steroid use. "I want to see the best fighters. I want to see who is the strongest, the best. Guys should be able to do whatever it takes to be the strongest," he said in an interview with Fight Sports Asia (via Bleacher Report). "I don't want to see who is the best at passing a drug test."

As far as anyone knew, Baroni's lawbreaking might have ended with his retirement a few years later. However, thanks to recent reports, we know that Baroni is now in more serious trouble than ever and could potentially be facing years in prison.