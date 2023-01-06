The Disturbing Reason MMA Vet Phil Baroni Was Arrested
This article includes mentions of domestic violence.
MMA fans the world over were shocked to learn that former MMA superstar Phil Baroni was embroiled in serious legal trouble in Mexico. While on the professional wrestling circuit, the New York native made a name for himself as a self-styled "New York Badass," although the branding isn't necessarily indicative of his true personality. "The whole New York Badass thing is a gimmick more than anything," Baroni told Bleacher Report in 2010. "I'm not a punk or a wise guy; I am a regular guy, a blue-collar guy, and a hard worker, and that's my real personality," he added.
In 2007, after returning from a stint in Japan to fight in the U.S., Baroni was busted for using steroids and subsequently suspended from the league, per MMA Weekly. He seemingly disagreed with the suspension and didn't see anything wrong with the steroid use. "I want to see the best fighters. I want to see who is the strongest, the best. Guys should be able to do whatever it takes to be the strongest," he said in an interview with Fight Sports Asia (via Bleacher Report). "I don't want to see who is the best at passing a drug test."
As far as anyone knew, Baroni's lawbreaking might have ended with his retirement a few years later. However, thanks to recent reports, we know that Baroni is now in more serious trouble than ever and could potentially be facing years in prison.
Phil Baroni is in serious trouble
After easing into retirement, former MMA fighter Phil Baroni found himself back in the news this week when he was implicated in the murder of his girlfriend in the Mexican state of Nayarit. According to reports, Baroni flagged down local authorities and claimed that his girlfriend was in their hotel room nonresponsive, per Associated Press. When police arrived on the scene, they found the victim covered in a sheet in bed.
The woman, who is being called Paola by news outlets, was reported to be covered in bruises at the time of her death. Baroni claimed that they had gotten into a fight earlier in the afternoon after Paola told him she had previously cheated on him, per Tribuna de la Bahia (via Huffington Post). During the day, Baroni also drank and smoked marijuana. He told police that he had demanded Paola take a shower, and when she refused, he pushed her, causing her to hit her head. He then helped Paola to bed, where he thought she soon fell asleep. However, when he attempted to wake her up hours later, he could not and was prompted to seek help.
Baroni was charged with "aggravated femicide" and is currently being held in a local jail, per ABC.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.