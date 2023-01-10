The Tragic Death Of Prince William's Godfather, Constantine II

Although several decades after being deposed as the last king of Greece, Constantine II was still part of a royal family. Not only was he a dear friend and second cousin to King Charles III, but he was also godfather to Prince William (via Business Insider). Constantine spent a long time living in the U.K. before returning to his homeland, a place which once exiled him after disposing of the monarchy, per Town and Country. He was encouraged not to return to his home country even decades later, per Greek Reporter. So the choice to go back to Greece in 2013, while the country was in turmoil, baffled folks at the time.

"It's a mystery to us," Dino Anagnostopoulos, Constantine's lifelong friend and previous classmate told Town & Country. "I don't understand how a man who knows everybody who is anybody in this world would choose to go back to Greece — and especially now, when the country is going through such hard times." Constantine and his family lost their £320 when he was deposed and only received a few million pounds returned to him in 2002, according to The Guardian. While the former king's once lavish life was long behind him, his connections to the British royal family, including his godson, Prince William, remained relevant to him before his death on January 10, 2023.