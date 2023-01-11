Milly Alcock's Onstage Antics Stole The Show At The 2023 Golden Globes
Although she was only shown on-screen for less than two minutes, Milly Alcock made a lasting impression at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Fans best know Alcock for her spectacular performance in "House of the Dragon" as young Rhaenyra Targaryen. Because of how successful "Game of Thrones" was, the show and actors had mounting pressure to be just as good, if not better. "House of the Dragon" takes place nearly 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen was born, per Los Angeles Times. Fans were excited to see who the new leading lady of "House of the Dragon" would be, and that role landed on Alcock and Emma D'Arcy.
Alcock shared with The Hollywood Reporter how it felt to take on the incredible role. She said, "It was interesting because me and Rhaenyra had similar trajectories in our story — the way that we kind of navigated an unforeseen world we really expected to be in, and learned how to face those challenges." Despite being in only five episodes, the 22-year-old's incredible acting abilities put Alcock on the map as a young star to watch.
The "Game of Thrones" franchise has had a long history of receiving accolades and praise. "House of the Dragon" is following in its footsteps by receiving several Golden Globe nominations, per Golden Globes. Alcock, D'Arcy, and their director were all in attendance at the award show on January 10. And, just like her performance on "House of the Dragon," Alcock stole the spotlight.
Milly Alcock was hilarious at the Golden Globes
The Golden Globes are, no doubt, a prestigious award show, and many dream of taking home the coveted award. More than that, it allows the entertainment industry to gather with fellow peers, celebrate accomplishments, and have a couple of drinks.
Viewers of the show were kept entertained as "House of The Dragon" star Milly Alcock graced the stage. The show won the Golden Globe for Best Drama Television Series and her, Emma D'Arcy, and the show's director, Miguel Sapochnik, all accepted the award. Sapochnik was the one who decided to take the mic as D'Arcy and Alcock stood behind. However, all eyes were on Alcock as she seemed to be a bit tipsy. Throughout the speech, the actor leaned on her co-star for support while Sapochnik spoke. Alcock was giggling and pointing to someone in the crowd. She even held her hand to her mouth in an attempt to hide her laughter.
Audiences found Alcock's behavior hilarious and captivating. One user tweeted, "Milly so drunk at the Golden Globes and not even hiding it. I'M CRYING !!!!" Another user tweeted an edited video of the speech, saying, "milly being drunk as h*** holding onto emma while trying not to laugh and failing big time has to be the funniest thing from last night it's giving the og pop culture moments." Alcock never confirmed whether she was tipsy, but she did post some of the speech on her Instagram story for all to see.