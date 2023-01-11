Milly Alcock's Onstage Antics Stole The Show At The 2023 Golden Globes

Although she was only shown on-screen for less than two minutes, Milly Alcock made a lasting impression at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Fans best know Alcock for her spectacular performance in "House of the Dragon" as young Rhaenyra Targaryen. Because of how successful "Game of Thrones" was, the show and actors had mounting pressure to be just as good, if not better. "House of the Dragon" takes place nearly 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen was born, per Los Angeles Times. Fans were excited to see who the new leading lady of "House of the Dragon" would be, and that role landed on Alcock and Emma D'Arcy.

Alcock shared with The Hollywood Reporter how it felt to take on the incredible role. She said, "It was interesting because me and Rhaenyra had similar trajectories in our story — the way that we kind of navigated an unforeseen world we really expected to be in, and learned how to face those challenges." Despite being in only five episodes, the 22-year-old's incredible acting abilities put Alcock on the map as a young star to watch.

The "Game of Thrones" franchise has had a long history of receiving accolades and praise. "House of the Dragon" is following in its footsteps by receiving several Golden Globe nominations, per Golden Globes. Alcock, D'Arcy, and their director were all in attendance at the award show on January 10. And, just like her performance on "House of the Dragon," Alcock stole the spotlight.