The Tragic Death Of Supermodel Tatjana Patitz
Vogue announced on January 11 that legendary supermodel Tatjana Patitz has died at the age of 56. The German-born, Swedish-bred icon was known to the fashion world as one of the original supermodels, and came to prominence in the late 1980s and '90s alongside the likes of Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangelista. Perhaps her most famous appearance was in George Michael's "Freedom 90" music video, which also featured Crawford, Evangelista, Christy Turlington, and Naomi Campbell, People noted.
Information about the cause of Patitz's death is still limited. The Associated Press reported that her New York agent, Corinne Nicolas, confirmed Patitz's death, but said only that it was due to "illness."
According to her obituary in Vogue, Patitz's career started when she placed third in an Elite Model Contest in her home country of Sweden, winning a trip to Paris. However, things truly took off for the model when she was discovered by German photographer Peter Lindbergh in 1988.
Tatjana Patitz is remembered by the Peter Lindbergh Foundation
Anna Wintour, Vogue's famed editor-in-chief, said of Tatjana Patitz in the magazine's obituary, "Tatjana was always the European symbol of chic, like Romy Schneider-meets-Monica Vitti." Wintour added, "She was far less visible than her peers — more mysterious, more grown-up, more unattainable — and that had its own appeal."
On Twitter, the Peter Lindbergh Foundation wrote a touching tribute to the late supermodel. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tatjana Patitz, a long-time friend of Peter's. We would like to salute Tatjana's kindness, inner beauty and outstanding intelligence," they tweeted. "Our thoughts go to her loved ones and particularly [her son] Jonah. She will be immensely missed."
While Patitz never rose the level of fame attained by her most well-known fellow OG models, she said in a 2009 interview with The Guardian that she was happy with her new life raising her son and working on wildlife documentaries. "I want to do more documentaries and travel to places I haven't been. That is where I think I can be fulfilled," she said.