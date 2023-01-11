The Tragic Death Of Supermodel Tatjana Patitz

Vogue announced on January 11 that legendary supermodel Tatjana Patitz has died at the age of 56. The German-born, Swedish-bred icon was known to the fashion world as one of the original supermodels, and came to prominence in the late 1980s and '90s alongside the likes of Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangelista. Perhaps her most famous appearance was in George Michael's "Freedom 90" music video, which also featured Crawford, Evangelista, Christy Turlington, and Naomi Campbell, People noted.

Information about the cause of Patitz's death is still limited. The Associated Press reported that her New York agent, Corinne Nicolas, confirmed Patitz's death, but said only that it was due to "illness."

According to her obituary in Vogue, Patitz's career started when she placed third in an Elite Model Contest in her home country of Sweden, winning a trip to Paris. However, things truly took off for the model when she was discovered by German photographer Peter Lindbergh in 1988.