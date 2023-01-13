NFL Star Derek Carr Says Goodbye To Raiders In Heartfelt Statement

Quarterback Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders go hand in hand. Since he had been drafted in 2014, Carr's career has been defined by his time with the Raiders, per Raiders. Carr brought a new sense of hope to a team that had been struggling to gain a win. Just two years after being recruited by the Raiders, Carr led the team to the 2016 playoffs. According to ESPN, in 2017, Carr agreed to a five-year contract for 125 million dollars. In 2022, he extended his contract to an additional three years for 121.5 million dollars.

Just like Raider nation had a love for Carr, he reciprocated those feelings, per ESPN. Carr spoke about his appreciation toward the team in 2021. He said, "...probably quit football if I had to play for somebody else. I am a Raider for my entire life. I'm going to root for one team for the rest of my life — it's the Raiders. So I just feel that so strong in my heart I don't need a perfect situation ... to make things right." Even though Carr and the Raiders have been struggling to make it into the playoffs, he still stood by the team. Carr claimed, "I'd rather go down with the ship, you know what I'm saying if I have to."

But, Carr's feelings have changed over time, especially with the team having a difficult 2022 season. Because of this, the quarterback has officially decided to say farewell to Raider Nation.